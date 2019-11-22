Governor sets 8-point administrative agenda

A week after President’s Rule was imposed in the State, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has set an eight-point agenda for disposal of official business to ensure smooth functioning of the administration.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the orders on Thursday, listing out the priorities of the administration, including matters pertaining to transfer of officials, delegation of the power of ministers, and legislative, administrative and financial subjects, senior officials said. The communiqué from the Governor was issued under the powers conferred on him by Article 166 of the Constitution and circulated under the subject: ‘Disposal of Official Business During President’s Rule’.

Topping the priority list are matters routed through the Council of Ministers. “All matters which are required to be put up to the Council of Ministers under Schedule II of the Rules of Business and all such cases where ministers had to obtain orders of the chief minister, would now be routed through the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to the Governor,” the latest order said.

The proposals regarding transfers and postings of officers of the rank of joint secretaries, in respect of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Foreign Service cadres and above the ranks of Collector and Superintendent of Police will have to be routed through the Chief Secretary. “All transfers earlier being done by the Chief Minister will be done by the Governor,” the order said.

Asked if matters such as extension to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police will be routed through him, Mr. Mehta said: “As of now we cannot comment on that.”

Among other issues, matters pertaining to law and order will also be decided by the Chief Secretary and cases settled by ministers will be decided by the Governor with help from the Chief Secretary. All other administrative and financial matters of urgent and time-bound nature that are beyond the Chief Secretary’s power will be submitted to the Governor, the communiqué said.