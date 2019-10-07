Governor seeks separate service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Retd.) B.D. Mishra on Sunday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him a wide range of issues pertaining to the State, particularly a separate cadre for all India service officers.
During the meeting, the Governor requested the Minister to accede to the demand of the State government to have a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal, presently a part of the AGMUT cadre, shared by the Union Territories and the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa.
According to an official statement, Brig. Mishra said that this demand is inspired by the increasing requirement of IAS officers for Arunachal Pradesh as well as by the consideration of having officers exclusively designated to serve in the State.
