Other States

Governor seeks separate service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh

more-in

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Retd.) B.D. Mishra on Sunday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him a wide range of issues pertaining to the State, particularly a separate cadre for all India service officers.

During the meeting, the Governor requested the Minister to accede to the demand of the State government to have a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal, presently a part of the AGMUT cadre, shared by the Union Territories and the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Goa.

According to an official statement, Brig. Mishra said that this demand is inspired by the increasing requirement of IAS officers for Arunachal Pradesh as well as by the consideration of having officers exclusively designated to serve in the State.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2019 5:54:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/governor-seeks-separate-service-cadre-for-arunachal-pradesh/article29613087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY