Governor is interfering in the functioning of the State government: Mamata

August 03, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed strong opposition to the setting up of an ‘anti-corruption cell’ at the Raj Bhavan, accusing Governor C.V. Ananda Bose of interfering in the functioning of the State’s administration.

“I have heard that the Governor is setting up an anti-corruption cell. This is not the job of the Raj Bhavan. We respect the Governor. He is setting up cells on his own. He is unnecessarily interfering with the State’s rights,” Ms. Banerjee said at the State Secretariat.

The CM alleged that the Governor was “wearing a mask and working under the instructions of the BJP”.

Earlier in the day, the Governor interacted with media persons and said that the ‘anti-corruption cell’ at the Raj Bhavan was in accordance with the stand taken by the Chief Minister on corruption.

“Do not give money to anyone. We will not allow that. If someone wants money, take his picture and send this to me. This was said in Cooch Behar by my constitutional colleague, Chief Minister of West Bengal. This is precisely what we are trying to implement,” the Governor told journalists.

Dr. Bose added that anyone who came across corruption could report it to the cell and “we will take up the issue with the competent authorities”.

The Governor added that West Bengal has two enemies, “violence and corruption”, and the new initiative was an attempt to address one of the two issues.

During the recently concluded panchayat polls, when allegations of violence were coming from different parts of the State, the Governor had set up a ‘peace room’ at the Raj Bhavan to address complaints related to violence. The decision to set up a ‘peace room’ also drew strong criticism from the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Dr. Bose took charge as the West Bengal Governor in November 2022, and several issues, including appointments as Vice Chancellors of State-run Universities, have brought out the differences between the State government and Raj Bhavan into the public domain.

The Governor has also been critical of the functioning of the West Bengal State Election Commission during the recently concluded panchayat polls amid widespread violence.