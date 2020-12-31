Governor has not accepted our demand for special session: Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

CHANDIGARH

31 December 2020 18:58 IST

Farmers have been agitating for the past 36 days now without redressal, he says

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party on Thursday passed a resolution in support of the agitating farmers against the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws.

At the CLP meeting held here, a two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to all those farmers who had lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

After the meeting, leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda told journalists that farmers have been agitating for the past 36 days now at the Delhi border and other parts of the State in bitter cold and at least 42 farmers have lost their lives and hence it is important to discuss the issue of farmers. “On December 7, we wrote to the Governor demanding a special session of the Assembly but the Governor has not accepted that demand till date,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said in the last two months, the ruling BJP-JJP government has suffered two major setbacks, making it evident that they have lost the trust of the people.

“After its loss in the Baroda Assembly byelection, the BJP-JJP has also suffered a crushing defeat in the recent local bodies elections. The Congress candidate registered the biggest victory the in Sonipat municipal corporation poll while pro-Congress candidates also won in Uklana, Sampla and Dharuhera by defeating the BJP,” he said.

“It is clear from these results that after the rural voters, now the urban voters have also rejected the BJP-JJP alliance. After the Baroda poll, results of the local bodies make it very clear that the people of the State are now in a mood of change and the BJP-JJP is going from Haryana,” he said.

Mr. Hooda added the resolution passed by the CLP asserted the demands of the farmers were completely valid. “While the farmers’ organisations are leading the movement, all Congress MLAs and the party support the farmers as a responsible Opposition,” said Mr. Hooda.