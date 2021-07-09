Governor, CM condole Army jawan's death in terrorist attack

VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has condoled the death of Army Jawan from Guntur district M. Jaswanth Reddy in an encounter with terrorists in the Sundarbani sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

In a statement, he said Jaswanth Reddy, who hailed from Dariwada Kothapalem village in Bapatla mandal of Guntur district, joined the Madras Regiment in 2016 and had attained martyrdom in an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

₹ 50 lakh ex gratia

The Government has announced ₹ 50 lakh ex gratia to the kin of Jaswanth Reddy. Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a two-day visit to Kadapa district, expressed profound grief and said the martyr's sacrifice will never be forgotten. He directed the officials to extend all possible support to Jaswanth Reddy's family in these difficult times.

