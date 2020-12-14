Governor Bandaru Dattatreya escapes unhurt in road mishap in Telangana

Hyderabad

The incident took place at Choutuppal near the NH-65

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road on the national highway on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at Choutuppal near the National Highway-65 (Hyderabad- Vijayawada), a senior police official told PTI.

As per preliminary information, the car’s steering suddenly turned left resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle going off the road, the official said.

The incident took place on NH-65 while the Governor was on his way to Nalgonda district for a programme from Hyderabad, police said, adding he later continued his journey in another vehicle.