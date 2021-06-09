Government’s decision to reserve jobs in Ladakh halfhearted, unclear: CPI(M)

No clarity if permanent residence residence or domicile certificates should be submitted, it says

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Wednesday described the Ladakh administration’s move to reserve all jobs for locals as ‘another half-hearted and unclear attempt by the BJP government’.

“The government didn’t even bother to consult two functional hill development councils in the region before taking the decision. There is no clarity in the latest order whether those applying for jobs will have to submit permanent residence certificates, as was the practice prior to 2019, or domicile certificate,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said unlike Ladakh, the recruitment rules framed for J&K last year allowed all domiciles, even those who have been living in J&K for more than seven years or studying in the Union Territory up to class 12, as eligible to apply for jobs.

“Already a lot of corporate sector companies are working in Ladakh region and limited employment opportunities in the region have been provided to the outsiders through them.”

The CPI(M) leader said if the BJP government wanted to correct its wrongs, it should restore the pre-August 5, 2019 position of J&K. “Taking half-hearted decisions to appease one region or one community won’t work.”