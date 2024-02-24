ADVERTISEMENT

Government using tricks, conspiracies to undermine Maratha agitation: Manoj Jarange

February 24, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Jalna

Manoj Jarange said he would disclose his next course of action on February 25 and asked people from the community to gather.

PTI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on February 24 accused the Maharashtra government of using “tricks and conspiracies” to undermine their ongoing agitation for reservation for the community in government jobs and education.

Addressing the media at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Mr. Jarange said he would disclose his next course of action on February 25 and asked people from the community to gather there.

He alleged that the government was deploying “tricks and conspiracies” to scuttle their efforts for quota and questioned the delay in converting the notification on ‘blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

Mr. Jaranage also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The activist urged Maratha community members to hold “rasta roko” (road blockade) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their respective places on February 24, revising his earlier call to hold such demonstrations in morning or evening hours.

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill providing 10% reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Mr. Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head.

