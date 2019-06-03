Other States

Government to focus on tackling infiltration: Naik

more-in

Union Minister of State for Defence Sripad Naik on Sunday said tackling infiltration and terrorism is one of the key areas of focus for the government.

The North Goa BJP MP, who was speaking to reporters here on his return to Goa after being sworn in as minister, said, “The government has formed a strategy to tackle infiltration, especially in regions like Kashmir. The government wants to stop infiltration and eliminate divisive forces in the country.”

Responding to a question about India’s neighbours, Mr. Naik said, “The Chinese aggression is to a lesser degree. But Pakistan and various terrorist groups are being tackled by the government.”

Mr. Naik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as Minister of State for Defence, and said Mr. Modi had prioritised finding solutions to curb terrorism and infiltration.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
government
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 2:21:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/government-to-focus-on-tackling-infiltration-naik/article27408179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story