Government to focus on tackling infiltration: Naik

Union Minister of State for Defence Sripad Naik on Sunday said tackling infiltration and terrorism is one of the key areas of focus for the government.

The North Goa BJP MP, who was speaking to reporters here on his return to Goa after being sworn in as minister, said, “The government has formed a strategy to tackle infiltration, especially in regions like Kashmir. The government wants to stop infiltration and eliminate divisive forces in the country.”

Responding to a question about India’s neighbours, Mr. Naik said, “The Chinese aggression is to a lesser degree. But Pakistan and various terrorist groups are being tackled by the government.”

Mr. Naik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as Minister of State for Defence, and said Mr. Modi had prioritised finding solutions to curb terrorism and infiltration.