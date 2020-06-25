Government offices to be closed in Ganjam for 10 days

BERHAMPUR

25 June 2020 04:17 IST

Administration ordered closure of all government offices in Odisha’s Ganjam district for 10 days from Wednesday due to rising threat of COVID-19 infection.

“We had to take this decision as our senior officers are getting affected,” Ganjam collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange tweeted. District administration has not yet provided any information about the officials, who have been tested positive. Yet according to sources, the positive officials include tehsildars and Bock Development Officers (BDO).

With 1,031 identified cases till Wednesday, Ganjam has reported highest number of positive cases in Odisha. As per the update provided on Wednesday, 76 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Ganjam on Tuesday. They included 14 frontline COVID-19 personnel and six returnees from outside the State. But the other 56 persons had got infected by coming in contact with positive persons.

As positive cases are on the rise in Berhampur city, Ganjam administration has launched Mission Zero Covid-19 in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area. As large number of persons returned from outside the State are staying in home quarantine, it has become an extreme necessity to undertake a health screening in the BeMC area, said Ganjam collector. The aim is to bring down community spread of the disease.