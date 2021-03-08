Government laying red carpet for business houses, says Jayant

Jayant Chaudhary addressing a kisan panchayat in Baghpat on Sunday.

‘PM has time for rallies in Bengal but not for protesting farmers at Delhi borders’

Continuing with his attack on the BJP government, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said on Sunday the government was laying carpet for Ambani and Adani while inserting nails in the path of farmers. Quoting figures, he wondered how the rich became richer during the lockdown.

‘Dividing people’

Invoking the poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi, Mr. Chaudhary once again urged farmers to damage the political prospects of the ruling party in all the upcoming elections. He reminded them, “you are up against people who are expert at dividing you.”

Mr. Chaudhary was addressing a kisan panchayat organised by RLD in Dhikoli village of Baghpat.

Taking the name of a local farmer who allegedly ended his life because of bank loan and hike in electricity charges, he charged, on one hand farmers of Baghpat owe ₹1,342 crore to government banks but on the other at least their ₹900 crore of payment is pending with sugar mills.

“The three farm laws will act as the last nail in the coffin of farmers,” Mr. Chaudhary remarked.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said “the PM could sell comb to a bald person. He has time to hold rallies in Bengal, but he could not visit farmers protesting at Delhi borders.”

‘PM bigger than nation?’

When you are in politics, he said, one should be keen to listen to his critics. “But here a cult is being created around the PM that whoever criticises him is called anti-national. Has the PM become bigger than the country,” Mr. Chaudhary asked.

The RLD leader urged the youth to put the symbols of farmers in social media. “Dhoti-kurta clad farmers are with us. Now we have to win over the ones who wear jeans. They are being misled in the name of Digital India,” he said.