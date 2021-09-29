Government in Punjab reduced to 'tamasha'; remove tainted ministers: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will give a chief ministerial candidate “on which the entire Punjab will be proud of”, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Punjab government has been reduced to a "tamasha" and urged new CM Charanjit Singh Channi to immediately remove "tainted" ministers from his cabinet.

The Delhi CM said this at the Chandigarh airport, a day after the Congress was pushed into a fresh crisis by the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of the State party chief.

Mr. Sidhu on Wednesday, in a video message, flagged the issue of appointment of "tainted" officials and ministers.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is the Delhi CM, also asked the Punjab CM to act on the promises made by his predecessor, including the action in the Bargari desecration case.

During the previous SAD-BJP regime, torn pages of a religious text were found at Bargari in Faridkot. Later, in police firing incidents, two people were killed at Behbal Kalan and many injured in Kotkapura.

"We are seeing what kind of political atmosphere is prevailing in the state. Political instability is there, which is unfortunate," said Mr. Kejriwal, who arrived on a two-day visit to Punjab.

"A dirty fight for power is going on. People are not able to understand whom they should approach for their problems," he said.

"They have reduced the government to a 'tamasha'," alleged Mr. Kejriwal.

He said accusations have been made that Mr. Channi has inducted "tainted" people in his Cabinet.

"I request that they should be removed forthwith, cases be registered against them and they be dealt with strictly," he said.

While he congratulated Mr. Channi on his elevation as the Punjab CM, Mr. Kejriwal said people of the State want him to act on five issues, including the Bargari desecration case.

"The mastermind in the sacrilege incidents have not been punished till now. I don't need to tell who the mastermind are. Their names are there in the report of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Mr. Channi can go through that. The culprits can be arrested within 24 hours," he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the promises made by former chief minister Amarinder Singh to the people of Punjab should be fulfilled by the Channi-led government.

"Mr. Amarinder had promised to give jobs to the youth and till the time they got one, he had promised to give unemployment allowance. That allowance should be given. He had promised loan waiver to farmers," he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said the Congress government should scrap the power purchase agreements.

The Delhi CM reminded Mr. Channi that despite being in power for 49 days in the first term, his government did many works and the Punjab CM still has four months left before the state goes to polls.

"I had 49 days when I first came in power. During that short period, I had halved power rates, made water free and eliminated corruption. If I could do so many works in 49 day period, then Mr. Channi too can fulfil pending works," he said.

The AAP leader said only his party can give a stable and honest government in Punjab.

"Four months remain to the polls and after the elections, AAP will give an honest and a stable government," said Mr. Kejriwal, who was accompanied by State unit chief Bhagwant Mann and senior party leader Raghav Chadha.

Asked about who will be the chief ministerial face of AAP, Mr. Kejriwal said, "I have repeatedly said we will give such a face on which you and the entire Punjab will be proud of."