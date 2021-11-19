Other States

Government has always taken steps in the interest of the farmers: Manohar Lal Khattar

File photo of Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the decision to repeal the three farm laws was not taken “overnight” and linking it to elections was not justified.

Mr. Lal was addressing a press conference here. “This decision was not taken overnight. Talks have been going on for a long time and a lot of effort has been put in for this. Linking this decision with elections is not logical or justified. Elections come and go,” he said to a question.

Also read: Explained | How to repeal a law?

“By taking this decision, the Prime Minister has certainly shown a big heart. He has once again proved that he is a common man’s leader. The Government has always taken steps in the interest of the farmers. In Haryana, for example, various steps have been taken for the welfare of farmers. Be it ensuring water to every tail-end, procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price, implementation of water conservation schemes, increasing compensation amount of damaged crops, or setting up soil testing labs, Haryana has certainly set an example for other States in taking various farmer-friendly decisions,” he said.

Mr. Lal said that the decision of the Prime Minister showed that keeping the interest of the public is paramount for him (Mr. Modi).

“Haryana has faced a major impact from this agitation, and during this one year, I have held various meetings with the Prime Minister, senior leaders, and even with farmer unions. As many as 11 formal meetings were held with the farmers on this issue, along with many informal meetings for sharing their message with the Centre. I think the effort put in by us has also played an important role in the decision taken by the Prime Minister,” Mr. Lal said.

“The announcement made by the Prime Minister today has certainly got mixed reactions as some have lauded him for this, while others are still not satisfied. I would urge farmers that they should not worry now and trust the Prime Minister’s announcement,” the Chief Minister said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed the decision and demanded that the government deliberate on the “remaining issues of farmers” as well. Mr. Hooda reiterated his demand that all the cases filed against farmers during the agitation should be withdrawn by the government.

“The government should also come forward to help families of farmers who were martyred during the movement, the way the Congress government of Punjab has given financial help and government jobs to the families of the victims,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

National Conference urges PM Modi to revoke August 5, 2019 decisions too

Shutdown in Kashmir, Gupkar alliance writes to President

Complaint filed by A&N Congress against Kangana Ranaut for remark on India’s independence

Withdrawal of farm laws ‘a defining moment in history’, says Parkash Singh Badal

Repeal of farm laws: Hundreds of farmers would have been saved had PM’s decision come earlier, says Sanjay Raut

Marriage registrar cannot withhold registration insisting on conversion approval by authorities, says Allahabad HC

Farm laws repeal: Modi’s ‘tactical retreat’ won’t save BJP in Assembly polls, says farmer leader Raju Shetti

Attack on judge: Independence of judiciary in jeopardy, says Patna High Court

Odisha’s school transformation programme takes off

BJP-JJP Govt. corrupted State’s atmosphere: Hooda

Free entry for tourists at Agra monuments on November 19

Will do what people of J&K people want me to do: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Six Bangladeshi patients of psychiatry hospital in Agartala repatriated

Rajasthan BJP MLA booked in second rape case in 10 months

Amravati violence: BJP’s only job appears to be stoking fumes of communal discord, says Sharad Pawar

Supreme Court refuses relief to both Anil Deshmukh and Param Bir Singh

More support pours in for Jumma namaz in Gurugram

Bodies of two locals handed over to families in Srinagar for burial

This dancer’s performances are invariably tied to issues

Hurriyat calls for shutdown in Kashmir on November 19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 6:46:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/government-has-always-taken-steps-in-the-interest-of-the-farmers-manohar-lal-khattar/article37580732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY