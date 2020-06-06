Government employees in Maharashtra can use WhatsApp, personal mail for official work

Mumbai

06 June 2020 23:55 IST

State issues new orders for staff, makes it mandatory for all to attend office once a week

With checks on the the number of government employees coming to Mantralaya, the State government has approved the use of WhatsApp and personal e-mail id for official business.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued orders on Saturday informing government employees that “directions issued from personal e-mail id, WhatsApp to their subordinates and any communication from these methods will be considered official”.

All officers and staff members have been asked to submit their government e-mail id, personal id and a telephone number with active WhatsApp, to their department heads. “They have been asked to finish off pending work as quickly as possible. They have also been asked to confirm with the relevant authorities once the proposal is sent using WhatsApp or personal e-mail id,” said an official from the GAD.

All departments heads have been asked to ensure that their employees attend office at least once a week. “It has been observed that many staff members took undue advantage of lockdown period and did not attend office, with some even travelling back to their native villages. It led to overburden of work for others. Therefore it has been ordered that employees have to be present at their workstation on designated day,” said an official, adding that failing to do so could also invite disciplinary action.

The Finance Department also conveyed to department heads that employees who do not attend office without prior permission, on the designated day, would lose that week’s salary.