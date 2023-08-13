Government employee rapes minor girl in Rajasthan's Karauli; case registered

August 13, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Karauli (Rajasthan)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on August 12, the police said.

According to officials, the accused government employee has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jangid, and a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC has been registered against him.

The accused is posted as a senior assistant to an executive engineer in the department and has been suspended from his post with immediate effect after the incident came to light, they said.

"We are further looking into the case," police added. Sunil, the accused has been suspended from the post with immediate effect, and disciplinary action has also been proposed against him in connection to the incident, according to a departmental order.

Kirodi Lal Meena, who was an executive engineer in PHED is also accused of protecting the accused and tampering with the evidence and misleading the investigation into the case, the department officials said.

More details are awaited.

