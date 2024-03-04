GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government committed to farmers’ welfare, says Eknath Shinde

Washim, situated in the Vidarbha region, is renowned as the nation’s largest cotton-growing belt

March 04, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Monday stated that the State government has implemented several schemes to double farmers’ income.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Balasaheb Thackeray Shetkari Training Centre in Washim, he highlighted the ongoing support for agriculturists during challenges like drought and excess rain.

Washim, situated in the Vidarbha region, is renowned as the nation’s largest cotton-growing belt.

Mr. Shinde highlighted the government’s commitment to agricultural welfare, stating, “The Mahayuti government, driven by Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, has allocated a substantial financial aid of ₹35,000 crore to farmers over the past 17 to 24 months.”

The Maharashtra government introduced crop insurance at an unprecedented cost of only ₹1 for farmers.

“We have implemented various schemes aimed at doubling farmers’ income, aligning with our commitment to their well-being,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Shetkari Bhavan, a facility designed to assist farmers in branding, marketing, and selling their produce, to ensure better prices.

