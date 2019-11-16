Govardhan Math not in Odisha government purview

Govardhan Math of Puri, one of the four key mutts established by Adi Shankara, the prominent Hindu saint, is all set to be kept out of the Odisha government’s administrative purview.

Govardhan Math of Puri is the only such mutt currently controlled by a State Act while the three others — Sharada Math at Sringeri in Karnataka, Dwarka Math in Gujarat and Jyotir Math at Joshimath in Uttarakhand — functioning autonomously.

These four mutts, each headed by a Shankaracharya, preach traditional Sanatan Dharm.

The Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment (Amendment) Bill, 2019 tabled by the Naveen Patnaik government in the ongoing winter session of the State Assembly was passed on Saturday.

Several requests

“There has been a request from different sources, including the Govardhan Math, to exclude the Math from the purview of the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act, 1951. It is stated that three Maths — Jyotir Math, Dwarka Math and Sharada Math — have been kept out of their respective State Endowment Acts and the management of the said Maths has been vested with the respective Shankaracharyas,” Pratap Jena, State Law Minster, said, tabling the bill.

Mr. Jena said that it was expedient to amend clause xiii of Section 3 of the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951 to exclude Govardhan Math, Puri and endowments attached from the definition of religious institutions.

There are more than 18,000 Hindu public religious institutions in Odisha which are governed by the provisions of the OHRE Act.

“Now, Govardhan Math has been excluded from the list of Hindu religious institutions in the State Act,” said the Law Minister.

The Govardhan Math, which is currently headed by Shree Nischalananda Saraswati, is one of the oldest mutts of Puri. It is believed that the mutt was established in the 9th century.

According to the government, the position of Sankaracharya of Gobardhan Math at Puri is important because o his involvement with the affairs of Shree Jagannath Temple. The Sankaracharya heads the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha which renders advices religious affairs.

Further, the Sankaracharya is granted a special right of worship during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. The general Hindu public looks upon the institution of Sankaracharya with utmost respect as the highest platform of Hindu religion in the State.