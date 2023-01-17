ADVERTISEMENT

Got vital clues about the Rajouri terror attacks: J&K DGP 

January 17, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - SRINAGAR

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh expressed hope in being able to achieve success with the case soon

The Hindu Bureau

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh along with villagers attend the last rites of seven civilians who were killed in the recent terror attack, at Dangri village, in Rajouri on January 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 17 claimed to have obtained vital clues to crack the Rajouri attack case, in which seven civilians were killed by militants in twin-attacks in a Hindu-majority Dangri hamlet on January 1-2.

“The area (of Dangri) is close to the forest and after frequent militant sightings, four-five unsuccessful operations have been launched. As far as investigation is concerned, we have got some solid clues and the arrests will be made soon. I hope that the success will be achieved soon,” J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

Also read: After Rajouri killings, CRPF to provide arms training to civilians in Jammu

Even as 17 days have passed, the police are yet to name the militant outfit or the attackers who opened indiscriminate fire on the civilian population in Rajouri’s Dangri area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh said adequate measures are underway for peaceful Republic Day celebrations in J&K.

“The main character behind terrorism in J&K and other parts of the country from across the border is being exposed at the international level. Measures are being taken to tighten up the process against the involved people and notify them as terrorists. The profile of these persons is also being sent to the different organisations working against terrorism,” he said.

