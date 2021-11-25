Got Param Bir’s instructions, says Vaze

Mumbai

25 November 2021 01:22 IST

He is being crossed-examined in allegations against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze on Wednesday told an inquiry commission in Maharashtra that he used to receive instructions from former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh through “proper channel” on the cases he was supervising.

Mr. Vaze is being cross-examined before the commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Wednesday, Mr. Vaze was examined by Shekhar Jagtap, representing Sanjeev Palande, personal secretary of Mr. Deshmukh.

Advertising

Advertising

To a query whether Mr. Palande ever made any demand or communicated anything related to money to him, Mr. Vaze responded in the negative.