Got Param Bir’s instructions, says Vaze

Dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze on Wednesday told an inquiry commission in Maharashtra that he used to receive instructions from former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh through “proper channel” on the cases he was supervising.

Mr. Vaze is being cross-examined before the commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Wednesday, Mr. Vaze was examined by Shekhar Jagtap, representing Sanjeev Palande, personal secretary of Mr. Deshmukh.

To a query whether Mr. Palande ever made any demand or communicated anything related to money to him, Mr. Vaze responded in the negative.


