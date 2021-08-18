Other States

‘Gorakh Dhanda’ term banned by Haryana govt.

The Haryana government has banned in official communication the use of expression ‘Gorakh Dhanda’, generally used to describe unethical practices.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Lal said Gorakhnath was a saint and using this term hurts sentiments of his followers.

Therefore, the use of the word in whatsoever context has been completely banned, the CM said according to the statement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 10:52:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gorakh-dhanda-term-banned-by-haryana-govt/article35986896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY