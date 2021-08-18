‘Gorakh Dhanda’ term banned by Haryana govt.

The Haryana government has banned in official communication the use of expression ‘Gorakh Dhanda’, generally used to describe unethical practices.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Lal said Gorakhnath was a saint and using this term hurts sentiments of his followers.

Therefore, the use of the word in whatsoever context has been completely banned, the CM said according to the statement.