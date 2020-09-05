Goods train services affected for third day in Jarkhand due to Tana Bhagat protest

Freight train movement remained disrupted for the third consecutive day in Jharkhand as members of the Tana Bhagat community blocked the tracks at Tori station here, seeking amendment of Chotanagpur Tenancy Act — which protects the land rights of the tribals.
Several attempts to pacify the agitators over the past three days have failed, as the members of the tribal community sought a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the protest venue.
Local MLA Baijnath Ram, who visited the site of the agitation, said the protesters refused to pay heed.
The community, known to followers of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies, had been demanding that the provisions of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act be strengthened in its favour through an amendment, and its members be granted a tax waiver on any land they possessed.
Latehar Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Kamar said, “I tried talking to the agitators, and so did some of the senior district officials. But they were in no mood to listen.”
Tori railway station superintendent Ashok Kumar said the agitation has hit hard the coal sector, as several goods trains remained stranded due to the agitation.
The Railways have suffered losses of around ₹100 crore due to the protest, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath