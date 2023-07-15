Goods train derails near Jaipur

July 15, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Jaipur

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Jaipur on July 15, resulting in the cancellation of at least seven other trains, officials said.

They said the incident occured between the Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations of the Jaipur-Madar railway section.

While work is underway to restore the tracks, the North Western Railway has cancelled the Jaipur-Marwar (19735), Marwar-Jaipur (19736), Jaipur-Jodhpur (22977), Jodhpur-Jaipur (22978), Ajmer-Jaipur (09605), Jaipur-Ajmer (09606) and the Jaipur-Suratgarh (19719) trains for Saturday, a spokesperson said.

