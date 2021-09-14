Other States

Goods train derails, falls into river in Odisha

Image for representational purposes.   | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

At least six coaches of a goods train running on the Angul-Talcher Road route of East Coast Railways (ECoR) derailed in the early hours of Tuesday and fell into a river, officials said.

Six coaches of the train carrying wheat plunged into the river at around 2.30 a.m., but the loco pilot and other staff were reported to be safe as the engine remained on the track, they said.

According to officials, heavy rain in the wake of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to have caused the accident on a bridge over river Nandira, when the goods train was on its way from Firozpur to Khurda Road.

Talcher recorded 160 mm of rainfall on Monday followed by Angul (74 mm).

Following the incident, the ECoR has cancelled 12 trains, diverted routes of eight others and short terminated another.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 11:06:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/goods-train-derails-falls-into-river-in-odisha/article36446722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY