GoM recommends empowering States to expedite appointment to GST Appellate Tribunal 

A principal bench of GST Appellate Tribunal will be set up at New Delhi and there will be benches of tribunal in all States

The Group of Ministers chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has recommended empowering State governments to reduce the experience of officers to be appointed as technical members in GST Appellate Tribunal.

The 110 proviso regarding appointment of members of GST Appellate Tribunal reads, “Provided that the government may on the recommendation of the council by notification may reduce requirement of completion of 25 years of service in Group A in respect of officers in such State where no person has completed 25 years of service in Group A, subject to such condition and till such period as may be specified in the notification.”

“Now, the GoM has recommended replacing government with State government clearing major hurdle regarding appointment of members,” said Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

The six-member GoM comprising Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan Law and Legal affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna discussed the draft proposal provided by GST Council in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The GoM accepted the proposal with few amendments to facilitate formation of the GST Appellate Tribunals in States and Union Territories. A principal bench of GST Appellate Tribunal will be set up at New Delhi and there will be benches of tribunal in all States. The number of benches will be set up as per requirement of the State. But no State would have more than five benches.

The GoM left the council to decide the size of population to be basis of formation of one bench. The report of GoM will be submitted in the next GST Council meeting.