October 14, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Imphal

Judicial Officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui has become the first tribal woman to be appointed as a judge in the Manipur High Court.

Her appointment was made by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Ms. Kabui is a Naga woman from Manipur.

"The president is pleased to appoint Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as a judge of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," an official notification said.

