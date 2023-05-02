HamberMenu
Goldy Brar, accused in the Moosewala killing, among 25 wanted fugitives in Canada

The announcement from Canada’s Ottawa came amidst a number of meetings between India and Canada, as both sides have attempted to reset and revived ties in the past few months.

May 02, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar

Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh Brar, alias Goldy Brar, allegedly involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, has been named among the country’s top 25 wanted fugitives by the Canadian government.

The announcement from Ottawa came amid a number of meetings between India and Canada, as both sides have attempted to reset and revive ties in the past few months.

In February, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly travelled to Delhi for bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after a freeze in relations between 2020 and 2022 over a number of issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, in June last year and is expected to welcome him for the G-20 summit in Delhi in September.

Serious offences

The BOLO (Be On the Lookout) programme in Canada on May 1, announced an update to its list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.

The programme is a Canadian not-for profit organisation that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness.

Brar is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the allegations originating from India. The offences committed in India are very serious in nature and merit the interest of police in Canada, according to a statement released by the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi.

The statement added that Brar is believed to be in Canada and represents a risk to public safety. He is currently under investigation but is not charged with any criminal offences in Canada, it said.

