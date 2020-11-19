Gold worth ₹8-10 crore, cash looted from finance firm in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR

19 November 2020 15:10 IST

Four persons, with helmets and thick cloth around their neck, entered IIFL’s Nayasadak branch and robbed it.

In a major robbery of a financial firm, miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth ₹8 to ₹10 crore from India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL), a gold-loan leasing company, in Cuttack on Thursday.

Four persons, with helmets and thick cloth around their neck, entered the IIFL’s Nayasadak branch and started giving instructions at gunpoint. As it was the opening hours, there were few customers. The criminals executed the crime in 10 to 15 minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

“They took away cash around ₹4.30 lakh and gold worth ₹8 to Rs. 10 crore. Only a few packets containing gold are lying inside the bank. The exact worth of gold would be known once the audit report is tallied,” said Satya Pradhan, IIFL manager.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh told reporters that four robbers had come by bikes and fled the spot after filling bags with gold ornaments. “A special team has been formed to nab the culprits. We are examining CCTV footages,” he said.

In February last, robbers looted about 30 kg of gold worth ₹12 crore from an IIFL branch in Ludhiana.