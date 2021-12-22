Gold worth ₹1.82 crore seized at IGIA this year

New Delhi

22 December 2021 01:15 IST

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has witnessed a spurt in gold seizure this year as smuggled gold worth ₹1.82 crore has been seized till December 14, compared to just ₹5 lakh last year, showed official data from the CISF.

The data showed that the number of cases of gold seizure also increased from one case last year to 11 cases this year. However, detection of drug smuggling cases has decreased with drugs worth ₹10.13 lakh seized so far this year, a reduction from ₹23.25 crore drug seized last year.

Cases of fake e-tickets, passports and IDs have dropped from 27 to 12. The data showed that there were seven cases of human trafficking and impersonation cases last year whereas five were reported this year. Arms smuggling have also reduced, the data showed.

CISF officials said that passengers employ creative ways to smuggle items into the city. “We have had several cases where passengers carry cash by creating false bottoms in suitcases,” a senior CISF personnel said.