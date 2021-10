Bhubaneswar

19 October 2021 01:21 IST

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have seized 1,440 gram gold and a designer necklace worth ₹24.25 lakh from the house of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, an official said.

Earlier, a case was registered against Mr. Panigrahy on October 4.

