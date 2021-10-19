Gold seized from Odisha MLA’s house

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have seized 1,440 gram gold and a designer necklace worth ₹24.25 lakh from the house of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, an official said.
Earlier, a case was registered against Mr. Panigrahy on October 4.
The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have seized 1,440 gram gold and a designer necklace worth ₹24.25 lakh from the house of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, an official said.
Earlier, a case was registered against Mr. Panigrahy on October 4.
Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 1:23:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gold-seized-from-odisha-mlas-house/article37063423.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.