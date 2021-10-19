Other States

Gold seized from Odisha MLA’s house

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths have seized 1,440 gram gold and a designer necklace worth ₹24.25 lakh from the house of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, an official said.

Earlier, a case was registered against Mr. Panigrahy on October 4.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 1:23:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gold-seized-from-odisha-mlas-house/article37063423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY