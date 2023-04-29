ADVERTISEMENT

Godown collapses in Thane’s Bhiwandi; several feared trapped

April 29, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - THANE

Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell. 

PTI

A two-storey godown collapsed on April 29 in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, trapping several people living and working on the premises, a civic official said. 

Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell. 

“The ground-plus-two storey building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm. Four families resided on the upper floors, while labourers worked on the ground floor,” he said. 

Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations, he said, adding further details about the incident were awaited. 

