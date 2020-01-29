Godman booked for alleged rapes

The Haryana police on Wednesday booked a self-styled godman for alleged rape of two minor girls.
The police said the accused Laxanand, who runs an ashram in Panchkula district was at large and police teams were out to nab him.
SHO Neha Chauhan said that two minor girls informed the police that the accused repeatedly raped them at his ashram.
