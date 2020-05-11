Other States

Goans trying to ‘smuggle in’ people from other States: CM

File photo of a deserted Baga beach in Goa owing to the coronavirus-related lockdown.

File photo of a deserted Baga beach in Goa owing to the coronavirus-related lockdown.   | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburfekar

“We have noticed that some Goans are trying to smuggle in people from the neighbouring States using alternate routes. This is a punishable offence,” Promod Sawant said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on May 11 said some locals were trying to “smuggle in” people from neighbouring States, in violation of directives for the prevention of COVID-19 spread, and warned of strict action against them.

People arriving in the State need to be tested for COVID-19 and they have to remain quarantined as per the guidelines, Mr. Sawant said in a video message.

The State government will take strict action against those caught in such illegal activities, he said.

Goa has been declared a ‘green zone’ as it has no active coronavirus case.

Mr. Sawant said nearly 2,000 Goans who were stranded abroad have returned to the coastal State after completing the due formalities.

“On the other hand around, 7,000 to 8,000 people have left Goa, after taking individual permissions, in their own vehicles,” he said, adding that most of the people have gone to neighbouring Karnataka.

Coronavirus
