GoAir flight veers off runway, DGCA probing incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday that it was probing how an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft with 180 passengers went off the runway onto the unpaved area travelling 200 meters over grass, while carrying out a last minute go-around, in Bengaluru airport on November 11.

The GoAir flight from Nagpur was diverted to Hyderabad following a sudden change in weather conditions, as it was making a scheduled landing in Bengaluru. Upon landing in Hyderabad, officials noticed mud and grass deposits on the main landing gear. An inspection by officials of the regional DGCA office and Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru reported landing gear marks on the unpaved surface.

While the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, the pilot, an expatriate, barred from flying for now and called to join the probe.

Senior DGCA officials said that the GoAir A320 Neo aircraft VT-WGR operating as flight G8-811 was cleared for approach for runway 09 at Bengaluru around 7.15 a.m. on November 11.

“Due to bad weather at Bengaluru, the aircraft initiated a go around. During the go around process engine number 1 stalled. The power on the effected engine was reduced to idle and go around was continued. During climb number 1 engine again stalled and power was again reduced to idle. The aircraft was then diverted to Hyderabad with power on number 1 engine in climb detent,” an official said.

After landing at Hyderabad mud deposits were observed on left main landing gear, indicating that aircraft rolled on to soft ground/ unpaved surface. “As per the officials, the aircraft deviated to its left during go around at Bengaluru. Aircraft has been grounded for detailed investigation at Hyderabad. Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) data along with other recorder data is being analysed for further investigation,” DGCA officials said.

In a statement, a GoAir spokesperson said, “All the passengers, crew and aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad. The incident was reported immediately to DGCA, the aviation regulator. Pending the investigation by GoAir and DGCA, the flight crew have been kept off flying duty. Safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance to GoAir and the airline is committed to all aspects of safety.”