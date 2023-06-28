Goa witnesses heavy rains, IMD issues 'yellow' alert for coastal State

June 28, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Panaji

Heavy rains lashed parts of Goa in the last 24 hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the coastal State till Thursday, forecasting heavy showers at isolated places.

Several parts of Goa's capital Panaji, including the low-lying 18th June Road and Mala area, were inundated on Tuesday night due to incessant rains.

The flood waters receded by Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incessant rains and blocked drains had led to inundation, a senior official of the Corporation of City of Panaji said on Tuesday.

Corporation officials worked through the night to ensure clearing of the choked drains.

Incessant rains have been lashing Goa since the weekend, ending a long dry spell.

As per the IMD's website, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the State till Thursday.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert till Thursday, and a 'green' alert further for the coastal State.

It uses four colour codes for weather warnings — ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action).

The IMD has forecast squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa coast till July 1.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa coast during the period.

As per IMD's weather bulletin issued on Tuesday evening, Goa has so far received 365.4 mm rainfall this season, much below the normal average of 803.3 mm.

The State has been witnessing heavy downpour since the last weekend, reducing the "monsoon deficiency" for the current month from 70% to 54% till Tuesday, the bulletin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT