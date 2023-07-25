HamberMenu
Goa will not give permission to any more offshore casinos, says CM Sawant

The State has six casinos which operate from vessels on Mandovi river

July 25, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - Panaji

PTI
A file photo of Casino Pride-2 on the Mandovi River. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said his government will not give permission to any more offshore casinos. Image for representational purposes only.

A file photo of Casino Pride-2 on the Mandovi River. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said his government will not give permission to any more offshore casinos. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said his government will not give permission to any more offshore casinos.

He was responding to the demands for grants of Home department in the Assembly.

The State has six casinos which operate from vessels on Mandovi river.

Mr. Sawant also refuted claims by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao that a jetty was coming up along Chapora river to facilitate the operation of a casino.

Jetties have been built to ferry passengers, Mr. Sawant said, and asked the opposition "not to create panic among people".

