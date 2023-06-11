ADVERTISEMENT

Goa to host three-day meet involving audit institutions of G20 nations

June 11, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Panaji

The SAI20 Summit in 2023, which will feature a main meeting and four side events, would hold discussions to create a consensus document, or communique

PTI

G20 logo seen at Mandi House. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A three-day meet of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of G20 countries will be held in Dona Paula in Goa from June 12, an official said.

The SAI20 Summit 2023, which will have a main meet and four side events, will hold discussions to form a consensus document, or communique, a State Government spokesperson said.

The SAI20 Engagement Group of G20 was established during 2022 during Indonesia's presidency of the G20, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: G20: India’s platform for global leadership 

The engagement group's website informed that the constitution of SAI20 stems from a recognition of the role of SAIs in promoting efficiency, accountability and transparency of public administration as well as supporting Sustainable Development Goals.

"This mandate is achieved through engaging actively and effectively with the entire spectrum of stakeholders, from audited entities and governments to media and the civil society. Such effective engagement shall serve as a barometer of the expectations of the society," as per the website.

This engagement group is expected to strengthen and empower audit engagements of SAIs through policy dialogue and identification of best practices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Goa / G20

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US