Goa to have staff selection commission soon: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said in the Assembly that his government was in the process of creating a State Staff Selection Commission (SSSC) to bring about more transparency in filling vacancies.

Mr. Sawant told the House during Question Hour that Inter Departmental Committee of Officers (IDCO) has been working on finding out the exact number of vacancies in government departments.

He said necessary steps were being taken to ensure that the process of filling vacancies in various government departments was transparent in the absence of an SSSC, with written exams being conducted by the Goa University or the Goa Education Development Corporation.

“The previous government (under late Manohar Parrikar) had started the process to have SSSC. We will complete it,” he said.

Mr. Sawant told the Assembly he had come across instances of people applying for jobs far below their educational qualifications.

“I know about a person who had an engineering degree but applied for a peon’s post in a government department. It is not possible to give employment to every one. So the private sector should absorb these youngsters. At present, there are 55,000 government employees, and we can add a maximum of 10,000. Where will the rest go?” he asked.