Goa sets up task force to fight drug menace

Admitting the need to control rave parties, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said that his government had formed an Anti-Narcotics Task Force, comprising members of various law enforcement agencies, to draw a comprehensive action plan to combat trafficking of drugs.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly Mr. Parrikar said the Goa Police has identified joints in the tourism-savvy regions where drugs are consumed, and promised more action against drug use.

“(We have) identified joints where drugs are in use. We are now working on it. They will be blacklisted. Rave parties have to be brought under control. We will take it on a mission mode,” Mr. Parrikar said.

“Without drugs you can’t dance until morning. With alcohol, you can dance at the most two to three hours,” Mr. Parrikar said.

The Chief Minister also said, that some night parties and hotels, shacks, persons, lodgings are on the radar of anti-drug agencies.

“Goa being a global tourist destination, lakhs of tourists, international as well as domestic, visit the state every year and are the major target of drug peddlers/dealers. It is also learnt that these days, the drug dealers/ peddlers are using foreign tourists who are addicts to sell drugs, since foreigners can easily approach another foreigner with drugs,” Mr. Parrikar said.