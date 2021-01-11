Goa reports spike of 61 cases, one death, 100 more recoveries

State identifies 8 hospitals for first phase of vaccination

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 51,856 after 61 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. The day also saw one more death and 100 recoveries, an official said.

The death toll in the State is now 747 and the recovery count is 50,277. The tally of active cases now stands at 832. With 1,523 samples being tested on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa has gone up to 4,16,392.

The Goa government has identified eight hospitals for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, where around 18,000 healthcare workers will receive the doses, an official said on Sunday.

“As many as 100 vaccinations would be done at each of these eight facilities in a day, which amounts to 800 inoculations per day,” State immunisation officer Dr. Rajendra Borkar said.

“The State government has identified five government-run hospitals and three private facilities where vaccine would be administered to healthcare workers,” he said. The short-listed government hospitals are Goa Medical College (near Panaji), Hospicio Hospital (Margao), Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), Chicalim Health Centre (Vasco), and Sub District Hospital (Ponda).

The private facilities identified for the task are Manipal Hospital (near Panaji), Healthway Hospital (Old Goa), and Victor Hospital (Margao), he said.

The State task force for immunisation headed by health secretary Amit Satija has also identified 18,000-odd health workers who will receive doses during the first phase, the official said.

The Central government on Saturday said India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, with priority to be given to nearly three crore health care and frontline workers.

Dr. Borkar said along with the rest of country, Goa will also roll out its vaccination programme on January 16. All the healthcare workers who will be given the vaccine would be monitored for side-effects, he said.

The task force has called for a review meeting on Monday with nodal officers and representatives of the eight hospitals to discuss the immunisation process, he said. Goa has already conducted two dry runs.