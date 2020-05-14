Goa reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Weeks after having been COVID-19-free, Goa reported seven new cases among people who entered the State by road on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant said these were all imported cases.

Samples of all seven were taken at the Maharashtra-Goa border. The cases include five members of a family who came from Mumbai, and their driver. A driver of a goods carrier from Gujarat was the seventh case.

This is the largest single-day jump in the coastal State.

Health Minister Viswajit Rane confirmed the new cases on social media. “Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported positive via the TrueNat testing done at Ponda sub-district hospital. The tests have been further sent to the virology lab at Goa Medical College for confirmation, results are awaited,” he said.

Dr. Sawant said, “These are imported cases of COVID-19. All seven arrived in Goa from across the border. The six from Mumbai are asymptomatic and did not make any contact in Goa and hence there is no fear of community transmission. The truck driver from Gujarat is now showing symptoms and all those he came in touch with have also been quarantined. Once results of a retest are availablem all seven will be shifted to COVID hospital.”