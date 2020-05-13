Goa reports seven new cases of COVID-19

Weeks after having been COVID-19 free, Goa reported 7 new cases in people who entered the state by road on Wednesday.
All seven arrived in Goa today by road at the Maharashtra-Goa where their samples were taken. Those whose COVID-19 tests have come positive include five members of a family who came from Mumbai and the driver of their vehicle.
Another driver of a goods carrier from Gujarat also tested positive, taking the number of positive cases to 7, the largest single day jump in the coastal state.
Health Minister Viswajit Rane confirmed the new cases on social media. "Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported positive via the TrueNat testing done at Ponda sub-district hospital. The tests have been further sent to the virology lab at Goa Medical College for confirmation, results are awaited," Mr. Rane said.
