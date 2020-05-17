Goa reports five more cases to take tally to 15

Goa reported five more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of active cases to 15.

Two of these five patients, part of a group of seven, had travelled to Kolkata to deliver a barge and were tested when they returned to Goa on Friday.

Of these seven, three tested positive in a TrueNat test. However, a confirmatory test showed that only two of them were positive. They will have to undergo another test after 72 hours.

The TrueNat testing kits use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology, which uses a swab sample from the throat to diagnose the disease.

Others who tested positive include a truck cleaner from Agra, and another man from Sangli.

Both tested positive in the TrueNat test and confirmatory reports are awaited.

The fifth positive case was that of a worker from an industrial unit in the State. He has been shifted to a COVID care hospital.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane meanwhile, said the seven people who had travelled to West Bengal by sea in April, went to deliver river barges to a company in Gopalpur near Kolkata and returned to Goa by road on Friday morning.

More tests

“Three of the seven tested positive at Mollem border checkpost on Friday. However, fresh tests will be conducted on all the three patients within 72 hours after one of the swab samples proved negative at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. The other four (of the seven) returnees have been put under institutional quarantine,” the Minister said.

The results of 35 people, Mr. Rane added, who came from Thiruvananthapuram by train were reported negative. “Another batch of 129 out of 323 passengers who arrived from Delhi by another train are being tested currently. Their swabs have been taken and testing is underway. They will be sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda for quarantine until the results are out,” Mr. Rane said.

Two of these passengers have tested positive as per rapid Truenat tests and their samples have been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital for confirmation.

Goa had initially reported seven cases which was brought down to zero by April 17. The State remained COVID-19 free between April 3 and May 14.

On May 14, Goa recorded seven cases in a single day when a family of five, including a one-year-old girl, the family driver and another goods carrier driver tested positive upon entering the State through the Maharashtra border by road.

On May 15, a seafarer employed on a rig, who reached Goa after a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, was found to be positive.

Charter flight

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave clearance to Costa Cruises to charter three special aircraft to fly from Italy to Goa.

The three flights, subject to clearances from the Director General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will carry 414 Indian nationals.