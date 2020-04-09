Goa refuses to let cruise liner with 500 Indian crew berth

The Goa government on Thursday refused permission to a cruise liner with 500 Indian crew members on board citing guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Afairs.

The State government held a meeting after the cruise liner with 500 Indian crew members turned up off its coast.

Following the meeting Goa ports minister, Michael Lobo said that the ship would now sail to Mumbai where the crew would be quarantined at the port. There are 100 Goan seafarers on board and the government, Mr. Lobo said would send buses to get back them back to the State.

“The cruise ship with 100 Goan crew members which is anchored off Goa coast, will be sent to Mumbai where they will be off loaded and quarantined for 14 days. Once in Goa they will be quarantined for another 14 or 21 days and tested for COVID-19,” Mr. Lobo said.

Mumbai Port Trust officials however said that permissions were yet to come in with regard to the vessel berthing in the port and its crew disembarking, their checks and quarantining within the port premises.

“There is a proposal and that is about it. India for now is under a lockdown till April 14 and there is a period of quarantining that is on for the crew on the ship. Verifications are on and no permissions have been granted,” a senior port official said.

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant informed that the Captain of Ports had received the message about the vessel on Thursday and the issue was discussed by the government. “We are following protocols of the Ministry of Home Affairs in regard to this issue,” he said.