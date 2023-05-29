Goa Raj Bhavan launches first books under Governor’s scheme to boost local literary talent

May 29, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Pune

As part of a novel book-sponsorship scheme aimed at promoting young Goan writers, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday released the first round of books published under the Raj Bhavan’s ‘Nayi Pahal’ programme.

A total five books in Konkani, Marathi and English languages were unveiled in the presence of Jnanpith Award winner Goan writer Damodar Mauzo today.

The scheme, said to be the brainchild of Governor Pillai, was first announced by him in February this year with the objective of helping talented local writers to get their first books published, with the Raj Bhavan bearing all printing expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At present, in the literary world, the road to reward and recognition is always a hard struggle, especially for people from weaker sections of the society,” said Mr. Pillai.

The Raj Bhavan plans to print and publish 100 books in the next one year, while sponsoring books in all 22 scheduled languages, said the Governor.

While the Raj Bhavan will not be involved in the sale process of a book, the scheme is expected to help upcoming writers display their literary talents.

The books unveiled today are by authors Sanjay Ramesh Salelkar (Konkani), Pallavi Polekar (Marathi), Advocate Manohar Adpaikar (Marathi) and two by Pachu Menon in English, said a statement from the Goa Raj Bhavan.

“The books could be fiction, non-fiction, poems, autobiography or anthology of stories. It is hoped that this scheme will become a permanent feature in the future, so that hundreds of new aspiring writers can achieve their dream while at the same time helping to strengthen the foundations of our unity in diversity through the power of literature,” Mr. Pillai said.

After initial advertisement in newspapers earlier this year, the Goa Raj Bhavan received 22 applications from prospective authors – ten in Marathi, nine in Konkani and three in Hindi, said Raj Bhavan officials.

To assess and evaluate the texts, the Raj Bhavan sought the assistance of the Marathi and Konkani Academies and the Department of Hindi of Goa University, while expert panels were set up to scrutinize the contents.

Raj Bhavan sources said that more rounds of book releases would be announced as and when the texts of the applicants are recommended for approval and accepted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.