Goa police arrest Solapur youth for stalking tourist

The Goa Police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth from Solapur for allegedly stalking and assaulting a Russian woman tourist in the North Goa coastal belt on May 15.

Goa Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh told The Hindu that the accused Ashpak Mujawar was arrested on Sunday, from Nagoa village in North Goa, where he is temporarily residing.

Last week, a Russian tourist alleged that she was “stalked and slapped” by an unidentified person at Arpora village and claimed that the local police were refusing to take any action despite her complaint on the same day.

The incident got the attention of the police higher-ups after the victim uploaded a video of her assault on social media, which later went viral. The victim claimed that she had turned down the offer of a lift from the accused who was on a two-wheeler, who later stalked her and then slapped her, before speeding away on his vehicle.

Senior police officials later directed the local police in North Goa to call the victim and get her complaint registered. They also directed the local police to track down the accused, who was said to be missing.

Superintendent of Police, North Goa, Chandan Choudhary, told The Hindu that the case was initially not communicated to police headquarters. But after it came to their notice the police station concerned was pulled up. The police station had registered a non-cognisible offence in the first place.