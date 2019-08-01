Goa planning to reserve 80% jobs in factories for locals

Taking a leaf from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Goa is now planning to reserve 80% jobs in industrial units receiving State government subsidies for people of Goan origin, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that “60% to 80% jobs” would be on a permanent basis.

While the labour and employment policies will be drafted in the next six months, all industries in the State have been directed to register with the government and submit details about the workers and the sectors they are currently employed in, he said.

Mr. Sawant said the BJP-led government will draft the labour and employment policies in the next six months in which it might consider reserving “80% jobs for Goans in the private sector, especially in the industrial units that get various subsidies from the State government, out of which 60% jobs should be on a permanent basis“.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Mr. Sawant said the upcoming policies might make it mandatory for the industrial units to hire 80% Goans in jobs.

The Chief Minister also said a task force has been set up to ensure that industries adhere to the Minimum Wages Guarantee Act.

Mr. Sawant said since the private sector, especially industrial units, enjoys various subsidies from the State government, they are expected to reserve 80% of the total jobs to the people with the Goan origin. “But there is no regulatory authority to keep a tab. Once the policy is in place, we will come to know whether they are adhering to the requirement or not,” he said.