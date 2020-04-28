Goa in favour of extending lockdown beyond May 3

The Goa government on Monday said despite the State being COVID-19 free, it had recommended an extension of lockdown beyond May 3, while allowing economic activities to be carried out within.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government wants the lockdown to continue as cases of the virus were constantly rising in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka. “We believe the lockdown should be extended. We will be writing to the Prime Minister soon. Economic activities within the State should continue, but the border should be sealed,” Mr. Sawant said.

The CM said State borders will remain sealed. “As for relaxation, the Centre will decide on the modalities. Most States want to extend the lockdown. Social distancing and wearing of masks will continue for at least another two years,” he said.

The State has also approached the Centre to bring NRIs and students back to Goa. “Goans outside the State can return by writing to the district collectors. Those whose requests are approved will be admitted to quarantine centres, and subjected to a COVID-19 test. Their results will be out in three days,” Mr. Sawant said, adding that they are ready to send migrants in Goa back to their native places if the States permit.

Mr. Sawant said 6,313 foreign tourists had been evacuated from the State in 32 flights till Monday, with some still remaining.

The State also said it would request the Centre to amend the Mines and Minerals Act and restart mining. “We will approach the Supreme Court only after the Centre’s response. Ongoing mining is the Centre’s decision. Mine material coming from outside is not affecting the lockdown,” Mr. Sawant said.

In a separate development, families of seafarers met government officials, including the NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, and expressed disappointment at its slow pace in helping Indian seafarers stuck on foreign soil.