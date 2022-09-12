Other States

Goa govt. to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI: CM Sawant

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa. File.

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Goa government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Mr. Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues.

“But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI,” Mr. Sawant said.

“I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry,” he said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Goa
crime, law and justice
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 12:40:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/goa-govt-to-request-union-home-ministry-to-hand-over-sonali-phogat-case-to-cbi-cm-sawant/article65881824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY